Floyd County, KY

Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

By Gray News staff
WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ/Gray News) - A gunman killed two law enforcement officers and injured several others in Kentucky during a shootout that lasted for hours, officials said. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department identified the two officers killed were Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonburg Police Department and Floyd...

WIFR

Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - People throughout Floyd County, Kentucky, are still mourning following a shootout that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead and five more officers wounded, WYMT reported. Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods says the officers killed in Thursday’s shooting were “irreplaceable.”. “That’s...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WDTN

3 officers, 1 K-9 dead after Floyd Co. shooting: KSP

Arrest records show that 49-year-old Lance Storz was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of murder of a police officer, five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and assault on a service animal. He was officially booked at 5 a.m. on Friday.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Names of others injured in mass shooting released

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the other individuals injured in Thursday night’s mass shooting. In a post on social media, officials ask for prayers for Deputy Darrin Lawson as he recovers. Constable Gary Wolfe and Floyd Emergency Management...
wymt.com

Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members and first responders lined the highway Saturday to honor the third police officer killed in the Allen shooting. Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday due to his injuries, according to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department. Chaffins was a...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Suspect Arrested /Identified in a Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Floyd Co.

An intense and sad situation took place last night in the Allen community of Floyd Co, as Law Enforcement Officers were shot at while attempting to serve a court-issued warrant on an individual. The incident began around 5 PM Thursday evening after Floyd Co Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve papers to a male subject at a residence in Old Allen, just off KY Highway 1428. The shooter, identified as Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, used a shotgun to fire multiple rounds at the Deputies and other Law Enforcment Officers that were at the scene. Storz then barricaded himself inside a home with two individuals, believed to be his spouse and his child, creating an active shooter situation, as well as hostage situation that lasted for nearly 5 hours. Storz would be taken into custody around 10 PM Thursday evening and his wife and child were safely removed from the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Metro News

One dead in Mingo County crash

LENORE, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday in Mingo County. State police said Mellisa Copley,52, of Delbarton, died after losing control of her vehicle at just before 2:30 p.m. on Laurel Creek Road near Lenore. Copley was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WJHL

38 people indicted on drug charges in Dickenson Co.

(WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced Friday that 38 people have been indicted on roughly 130 charges related to the sale of narcotics. According to the release, the DCSO, the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Clintwood Police Department and Haysi Police Department, have been conducting an operation to locate […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers. In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. 4th of July festivals canceled, postponed

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the officer-involved shooting that happened in Floyd County Thursday night, several holiday events in the area have been canceled. On Friday, a post was shared on the Prestonsburg Tourism Facebook page announcing the postponing of Star City Day. “In [light] of last night’s tragedy, we...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
roadsbridges.com

The Launching of Kentucky's Tallest Bridge

The recently constructed Pond Creek Bridge on US460 in Pike County, Kentucky had an unusual construction method used to build it. More popular in Europe, incremental bridge launching is ideal when a bridge is very high and access via traditional cranes is difficult or impractical. The bridge, which is the...
KENTUCKY STATE

