Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

An intense and sad situation took place last night in the Allen community of Floyd Co, as Law Enforcement Officers were shot at while attempting to serve a court-issued warrant on an individual. The incident began around 5 PM Thursday evening after Floyd Co Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve papers to a male subject at a residence in Old Allen, just off KY Highway 1428. The shooter, identified as Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, used a shotgun to fire multiple rounds at the Deputies and other Law Enforcment Officers that were at the scene. Storz then barricaded himself inside a home with two individuals, believed to be his spouse and his child, creating an active shooter situation, as well as hostage situation that lasted for nearly 5 hours. Storz would be taken into custody around 10 PM Thursday evening and his wife and child were safely removed from the scene.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO