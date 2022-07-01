KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas—Vera Bradley is already planning for back to school with their Dreaming Big with Vera Bradley event on June 8-10. You can help them fill and donate backpacks to special needs students at High Point Village by stopping by their store. Plus, you will receive 10 percent off your personal purchase and wait until you see the huge store wide discounts. Howdy Homemade ice cream is helping out as well with a new ice cream. They are located in the West End Center at 2910 West Loop 289.

