KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – This is a press release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is delighted to share that its Passage Program has been awarded a sizable grant from Lowe’s Hometowns to make facility improvements that will vastly increase our ability to effectively serve young adults aging out of foster care. 2022 serves as the first of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves – with projects spanning 40 states and Washington, D.C., Lowe’s will help restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities, including neighborhood housing, parks, community centers and much more.
Comments / 0