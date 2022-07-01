ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: July 1st, 2022

By Jack Maney
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Another hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SW/SE 12-18 MPH. A dry, mild night. Low of 71°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot, dry day. High of 97°. Winds SSE...

www.everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, TX

