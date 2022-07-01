ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These new laws go into effect July 1 in Georgia

By JEFF AMY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUdh5_0gRyADkr00

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a strange July 1 for new Georgia laws. Friday, the first day of the month, is when most new laws passed by the General Assembly customarily take effect.

But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.

But there are some notable changes that begin Friday, including a raft of conservative-inspired school legislation and an increase in lawmaker pensions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The immediate start dates were sometimes a nod to the urgency of election-year politics, with Kemp successfully using the laws to build toward a smashing May 24 primary victory over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others.

Georgians are already living in a state where state motor fuel taxes are suspended under House Bill 304, and where many households have pocketed $250 or $500 from a $1.1 billion one-time state income tax refund under House Bill 1302. Permits are no longer required to carry concealed handguns in public under Senate Bill 319, and parents can opt students out of school mask mandates through mid-2027 under Senate Bill 514.

Delays are sometimes because a bill is complicated. The earliest parts of a big mental health care overhaul under House Bill 1013 take effect on Jan. 1, with some being phased in later. Senate Bill 226, requiring school districts to respond to challenges of materials that parents consider obscene doesn’t fully begin until Jan. 1, giving districts time to develop policies.

Income tax changes usually begin Jan 1. A new $100 million tax credit for donating money to police and raising the cap on tax credits for giving to rural hospitals to $75 million both take effect in 2023. An income tax cut that could eventually total $2 billion won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2024 under House Bill 1437, although lawmakers will have to start factoring in its budget effects when they meet in 2023 to write the state budget.

Here’s a look at some key laws that take effect Friday:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: House Bill 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that Republicans say are divisive. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

PARENT BILL OF RIGHTS: House Bill 1178 puts into one law a number of parental rights that already exist. It says parents have the right to review all classroom materials, to access their child’s records, to opt their child out of all sex education, and to prevent the creation of photos, videos and voice recordings of their children except for security purposes.

SCHOOL RECESS: House Bill 1283 requires daily recess for all public school children in grades K-5.

VACCINE MANDATES: Senate Bill 345 prevents state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, mostly by banning them from requiring proof that anyone has been vaccinated to receive government services. The law excludes government-owned health facilities and doesn’t effect private business.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

VOTING: Senate Bill 441 allows the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to begin probes of alleged election wrongdoing without a request from an outside official. The alleged violation would have to be significant enough to create doubt about the outcome of an election, and the agency would have the power to issue subpoenas for election documents.

FARM NUISANCES: House Bill 1150 enhances protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors, giving them protection from most suits after two years of operation. Farming advocates say the vote will protect the agriculture sector. Environmentalists say the bill will open the door for bad neighbors.

LAWMAKER PENSIONS: Lawmaker pensions would increase by about 40% under House Bill 824. Supporters said lawmakers are currently contributing significantly more money to their retirement accounts than they receive in benefits.

FREE SPEECH: House Bill 1 bars public universities and technical colleges from setting areas of campus as free speech zones, instead allowing speech in all generally accessible areas. Administrators could still regulate the time, place and manner of speech.

From banning ‘divisive concepts’ to parent’s bill of rights, Kemp signs education bills into law Kemp said the laws should not be controversial, but Democrats say they are.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — In Arizona, Republicans are fighting among themselves over whether a 121-year-old anti-abortion law from the pre-statehood Wild West days, when Arizona was still a frontier mining territory, should be enforced over a 2022 version. In Idaho, meanwhile, it is not clear whether a...
IDAHO STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Georgia Company Recalls Vidalia Onions

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20-23 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
LYONS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
WYFF4.com

Fireworks laws for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cities and towns across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks and other festivities. If you’re planning to celebrate at home, you can buy and use fireworks in South Carolina, but it’s limited to where and when. Below...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#Georgia House#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#The General Assembly#Georgians#Senate
wtoc.com

Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families. They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes. The Woods brothers say...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
nowhabersham.com

Man drowns at residence on Lake Lanier

The Fourth of July weekend got off to a deadly start Saturday when a man drowned at a residence on Lake Lanier. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, game wardens responded to a possible drowning in Little River around 7:30 p.m. on July 2. The 40-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
78K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy