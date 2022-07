Four Elizabethton High School cadets traveled to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s “Volunteer Training Center” in Smyrna to participate in the 2022 Navy JROTC Area 9 (East) Basic Leadership Training and Leadership Academy. Over 270 Naval JROTC and NDCC cadets from across the southeast converged on the training site for the four-day training camp. The purpose of the training was to further develop and enhance the leadership skills of cadets in order to prepare them for leadership roles in their respective units.

