Churchill’s Stephen Foster brings back a Derby champ, offers spot in Breeders’ Cup Classic

It’s Fourth of July Weekend. The Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland is still four months away.

Too soon to concern ourselves with the 2022 World Championships of Thoroughbred racing?

Not at all.

Two races this Saturday, including one at Churchill Downs, serve as “Win and You’re In” events for the Breeders’ Cup.

The $750,000, Grade 2 Stephen Foster Stakes is one of 82 races in 11 countries in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. Winners of these races automatically qualify to race at Keeneland Nov. 4-5, when the 39 th annual Breeders’ Cup will be conducted in Lexington for the third time.

The Stephen Foster is the first of 14 “Win and You’re In” races in Kentucky this year, delivering its champion a guaranteed spot in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, the centerpiece of the World Championships. Also Saturday, the winner of the $250,000, Grade 2 Princess Rooney Invitational at Gulfstream Park will earn a berth in this year’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

Seven horses have been entered in the 41st annual Stephen Foster. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:47 p.m., and it will be broadcast live on NBC.

The race features 2021 Kentucky Derby champion Mandaloun making his first appearance since running ninth in a field of 14 in the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mandaloun crossed the finish line second in last year’s Run for the Roses but was declared this year the official champion after Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. Mandaloun, trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox and owned by Juddmonte, went on to win three straight races after the Derby — the Pegasus Stakes and Haskell Stakes at Monmouth and the Louisiana Stakes at Fair Grounds — before the Saudi Cup misfire.

Mandaloun is the 2-1 favorite on the morning line for the Stephen Foster.

Mandaloun’s top challenger is expected to be Bill Mott-trained Olympiad, winner of four consecutive races — most recently the $500,000, Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 6. Olympiad is 5-2 on the morning line.

The Stephen Foster field also includes Cox trainee Caddo River (10-1), who has won three consecutive races, all allowances and has finished out of the money only three times in 13 career races.

Todd Pletcher’s Americanrevolution (7-2) has won five of his eight career starts, including the Grade 1 Cigar Mile Handicap at Aqueduct last December.

The oldest contender is 7-year-old Title Ready (15-1), who will be racing for the 32 nd time. Most recently, Title Ready finished third behind Mandaloun in the Alysheba at Churchill.

Also running are Last Samurai (8-1), trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, and Proxy (9-2), saddled by Michael Stidham. Last Samurai won his most recent race, the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap on April 23.

Saturday’s 12-race program at Churchill also includes the $350,000, Grade 2 Fleur de Lis, the $350,000, Grade 2 Wise Dan, the $200,000 American Derby, the $200,000 Tepin and the $160,000 Kelly’s Landing.

First post is 12:45 p.m.

Saturday

Stephen Foster Stakes

What: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series race

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville

When: 5:47 p.m.

TV: NBC-18

For: 4-year-olds and up

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Purse: $750,000 (Grade 2)

Favorite: Mandaloun (2-1)

Stephen Foster field with odds

1. Caddo River (10-1)

2. Americanrevolution (7-2)

3. Olympiad (5-2)

4. Title Ready (15-1)

5. Proxy (9-2)

6. Mandaloun (2-1)

7. Last Samurai (8-1)