Isolated storms possible ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have a day of isolated storms as we close out the work week ahead of the Fourth of July.

Some of these lingering storms could pack a punch and be slow-moving, so this means they could drop heavy rain over a small area quickly. Luckily throughout the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east, so by the second half of the day, most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

Drier air will begin working into the state through the July 4th weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature. At this time, the holiday weekend will see winds increasing and that brings some fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state. We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we see a dip in air quality.

A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for the SW Desert including parts of Iron and Washington County, from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. We will have above average heat, very dry fire fuels evident in low relative humidity, and gusty winds so a fire start would spread quickly. Critical fire conditions will linger for the holiday, so Utahns will have to recreate responsibly.

Bottom line? Isolated thunderstorm potential holds on for parts of the state, with drier air and gusty winds on the western side of Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's most accurate forecast both on-air and online!

