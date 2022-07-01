ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Isolated storms possible ahead of holiday weekend

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESFhH_0gRy6mzB00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have a day of isolated storms as we close out the work week ahead of the Fourth of July.

Some of these lingering storms could pack a punch and be slow-moving, so this means they could drop heavy rain over a small area quickly. Luckily throughout the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east, so by the second half of the day, most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

UTAH EATS: New Mexican restaurant celebrates grand opening in Park City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFDyP_0gRy6mzB00

Drier air will begin working into the state through the July 4th weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined to Eastern Utah and isolated in nature. At this time, the holiday weekend will see winds increasing and that brings some fire danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state. We also know as soon as fireworks become legal to light, we see a dip in air quality.

Missing in Utah: $100,000 reward now being offered in disappearance of Dylan Rounds

A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for the SW Desert including parts of Iron and Washington County, from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. We will have above average heat, very dry fire fuels evident in low relative humidity, and gusty winds so a fire start would spread quickly. Critical fire conditions will linger for the holiday, so Utahns will have to recreate responsibly.

Bottom line? Isolated thunderstorm potential holds on for parts of the state, with drier air and gusty winds on the western side of Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Building heat with pockets of moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a great and safe fourth of July! We’re coming off a Holiday Weekend with a high fire danger for most of the state. Even though the Red Flag Warnings have gone away, the fire risk has not. With mostly dry and somewhat breezy conditions […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Critical fire weather conditions in Utah over Fourth of July Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hot and windy weather for Utah on Sunday. A trough of low pressure to the northwest is aiding in strong southwest winds this afternoon. Hot and dry air moving within the flow, coupled with gusty winds, is creating explosive fire conditions for much of the state.  Red Flag Warnings have been […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BEHIND THE BADGE: Fire Marshal helps to prevent wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Wildfires like the one this week in Centerville, presumably started by fireworks, are something the Utah Fire Marshal is trying to avoid. With more opportunities to light fireworks Tuesday night and around Pioneer Day, he’s trying to get the message out to be fire smart and leave the firework shows to the […]
CENTERVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

The Great Salt Lake reaches record-low water levels

UTAH (ABC4) – Sometimes breaking a record can be a bad thing. As the state battles a seemingly never-ending drought, the Great Salt Lake has reached its lowest water levels on record. The Utah Department of Natural Resources says the lake has dropped to 4190.1 feet, breaking the previous record low of 4190.3 feet in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How does the 4th of July impact Utah’s air quality?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “And the rocket’s bad air…”. While fireworks are a beautiful sight, they really aren’t the best idea for Utah right now. With continuing air quality issues, drought and heightened wildfire risk, fireworks are truly a triple threat. That’s why this...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Critical fire risk for 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire danger will spike for parts of the state for Independence Day weekend! A Red Flag Warning has been posted for everyone along and west of I-15 starting Saturday at noon through Monday (July 4th) night at 10 pm. This warning includes all the Wasatch Front, West Desert, and the Southwest […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Utah Eats#Mexican#Iron
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Your Utah weather for Fourth of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Independence Day weekend, Utah! The Fourth of July is almost here, and we get a Utah weather pattern change as we kick off July. The last week of June brought thunderstorms thanks to another surge of monsoon moisture but now, drier air will begin to work into the state. This will […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ksl.com

3 people killed in separate Utah crashes over 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Where to get the best ice cream in Utah

KUTV — As the weather heats up, there's no better way to cool off than with an ice cream cone!. The Ice Cream Foodie, Shay, joined Fresh Living to share her top picks for where to get great ice cream in Utah. Shay is a mom of 4 and...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Left Fork Fire reaches 100% containment

DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Interagency Fire reports that the Left Fork Fire has been 100% contained as of Saturday. Firefighters will still be working on the fire, which capped at 4,254 acres, continuing to patrol and mop-up near the perimeter. Fire officials will be continuing their suppression repair efforts in various portions […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: Hi there, I'm a monster

I have a new spider roommate that I’ve decided to let stay. This is a bit of a development for me, though, since I’ve never been too keen on spiders, primarily because they’re spiders. They’re those strange land-lobsters that fall from the shower curtains, or appear behind a shelf; those horrid hairy hands that hole up in the bathroom sink to greet you in the groggy morning. “Hi there! I’m a monster!” they yell with delight. “Gahh! You sure are!” I yell back without it.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Multiple lanes close on I-215 after car catches fire

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Several lanes have been closed along I-215 after a car caught on fire Wednesday evening. According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), three lanes are closed on I-215 right before exit 18. No injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy