Military Appreciation Night Honors Fallen Heroes

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ommNS_0gRy3wfq00
Photo courtesy BlueClaws

JERSEY SHORE – The annual Military Appreciation Night hosted by the BlueClaws returns on July 7 and this year, the night will have an extra-special meaning.

The team will honor and host the families of New Jersey’s fallen heroes, military members that lost their lives in service to America.

BlueClaws players will wear special jerseys, each featuring the name of a fallen hero on the back. After the game, each BlueClaws player will present their jersey to the Gold Star family members in an on-field ceremony.

“These heroes mark the best of us,” BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti said. “They have given their lives in support of the nation they serve. It is our honor to recognize their heroic achievements and the sacrifices of their families.”

Fans who are attending the event are encouraged to arrive early. There will be a wreath ceremony when one wreath will be presented on behalf of each branch of the United States Military. In addition, there will be a parade featuring members of the McGuire Air Force Base Youth Center and an honor guard featuring a local chapter from Disabled American Veterans.

To purchase tickets, visit milb.com/jersey-shore/tickets/single-game-tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COAy2_0gRy3wfq00
Photo courtesy BlueClaws

The night will also include a Troop Supply Drive. Fans can donate razors, snacks, baby wipes, shampoo, soap, non-chocolate candies and sweets, sun block with SPF 40+, lip balm, writing utensils, silly string, deodorant, tissues, q-tips, white socks, batteries, insect repellent, and flashlights. This supply and care package drive is in conjunction with the Monmouth-Ocean Central Labor Council Military Committee, Monmouth-Ocean Building Trade Council, National Guard, Toms River Armory, A.R.M.S, and IBEW Local 400 Military Committee. Donation locations will be set up outside the ballpark for fans to drop off their items.

Additionally, BlueClaws is partnering with Wreaths Across America for a one-of-a-kind program. When reserving your ticket for BlueClaws Military Appreciation Night, you can also sponsor a wreath to be laid at a soldier’s grave this December. Options includes:

  • Sponsor a wreath and donate a ticket for a veteran to enjoy Military Appreciation Night for $15
  • Sponsor a wreath, donate a ticket for a veteran to enjoy Military Appreciation Night, and receive a ticket to the game for yourself for $25.

To sponsor a wreath, visit fevo.com/edp/Wreaths-Across-America-bAR6r1Y2. All tickets for veterans will be distributed directly through accredited channels.

