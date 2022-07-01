City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News says it will pay for hotel rooms for displaced residents after a Newport News apartment building was condemned due to safety issues earlier this week.

City Manager Cindy Rohlf said just before 11:30 Friday morning that the city is covering the costs of hotels through July 6 for residents. They also said the BlueRise Group, which owns the building, owes the city about $70,000 in water bills, WAVY’s Brett Hall reports.

As of 5 p.m., Rohlf told 10 On Your Side that all 108 occupied units in the building were empty. The City of Newport News has called a locksmith to help secure the building.

The city manager’s office said residents didn’t need to worry about losing their possessions if they can’t get it all out on Friday.

The building’s nearly 200 residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues both the building’s owner and city knew about since April. The main issue is the building’s non-functioning elevators.

If the issues are corrected, the city could revoke the condemnation and residents could move back in. But the owner says supply chain issues has kept them from getting necessary parts.

“Seaview has been working diligently to address the concerns that lead the city to issue this order to vacate and will continue to do so,” Seaview Apartments LLC said in a statement to 10 On Your Side. “Global supply chain complications have led to extended lead times on deliveries of necessary parts which has delayed the completion of the repairs. In addition, when working with complex machinery such as elevators, fixing one problem often leads to the discovery of other issues for which parts must then be ordered, further extending the timeline of repairs. Seaview appreciates the contracters [sic] at TK elevators who have diligently worked with us to make these repairs and continue to put in every effort to help us resolve the city’s concerns.”

With no resolution early Friday morning, residents were left scrambling to move their things out before city workers were set to enter the building around 9 a.m. — with some at the time still without a place to go. Several said they wouldn’t leave.

WAVY’s crew saw people packing up a U-Haul at 4:20 a.m. and just before 7:50 a.m. a woman was seen wheeling her suitcase and two duffel bags across the street into her car.

The Newport News Department of Human Services were trying to get residents lodging arrangements, but some such as Tasha Gayle, a single mother of four, said early Friday they still hadn’t gotten a place to stay.

“So far, everything has failed, not just today, but since the day I got here it was a failure,” said Gayle with a bullhorn on Friday morning. “I was never prepared for this. It was so sudden … I don’t know where to go.”

Gayle, standing in front of a U-Haul, said she was going to stay outside the building until it can reopen.

“I don’t have anywhere to go, so no choice.”

Signs on cardboard taped on the building’s fence read “have a kind heart, let us keep our home!!!” and “a shelter a day keeps the homeless away!!”



(WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

(WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

(WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

Klalil Cribb of United We Stand of Hampton Roads came out Friday to support residents.

“Some people have families. Some people have you know you got elderly people. You have kids here. Some people really don’t have anywhere to go,” he said.

Cribb has supported tenants while they move out. He said he couldn’t sleep all night thinking about the tenants.

“It’s been bothering me since last night. I couldn’t even hardly sleep,” Cribb said.

He said the city needed to give residents vouchers to help them find a place to sleep at night, which they later did.

The city first sent a letter to residents on Tuesday, giving them the 48-hour notice.

In the days since, the owner still hasn’t been able to get at least one of the two elevators working and in safety compliance.

Seaview has also been ordered to appear in court on Friday, July 8 to review the compliance, and to state their case about why they shouldn’t be fined for failing to fix the issues.

10 On Your Side has filed a FOIA request for all code enforcement cases and notices of violations for the Seaview Lofts property, and is continuing to follow this story to push for answers.

