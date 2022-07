VALDOSTA, GA – A Tifton man who was working as a bartender while brokering large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl pleaded guilty to distribution. Edgar Fernando Neri aka Colocho, 21, of Tifton, Georgia pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson on June 21. Neri faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21. There is no parole in the federal system.

