The UK’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, is quieter than normal today, after airlines were told to cut 30 flights from their schedules up to 12.30pm.One in 40 of today’s flights from the UK’s busiest airport is cancelled, affecting at least 5,000 travellers.The Independent understands the “intervention” was made after it became clear that airlines were expecting 13 per cent more passengers today than last Thursday.A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away.”British Airways is the biggest airline and most...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO