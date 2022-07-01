ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bobby Bonilla Day 2022: How much he's earned after retiring through 2022

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuCpl_0gRxuMzB00

It’s July 1, which means it’s time for Bobby Bonilla to get his annual payment of over $1 million from the New York Mets (and he also gets money from the Baltimore Orioles, did you know that?) and for everyone on Twitter to celebrate together, although deferred payments are very much a thing still.

If you’re wondering how much he’s been paid so far to NOT play baseball after he retired, you’ve come to the right place. Per Spotrac, he gets $500,000 a year from the O’s and $1,193,248 from the Mets.

The payments started in 2004 from the Orioles and 2011 from the Mets. The current tally? He’s made $23,818,976 so far.

The Baltimore payments stop in 2028, and the Mets’ in 2035. He’ll earn $18,512,224 by then, for a total of $42,331,200.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Former Mets Star Bobby Bonilla Is Trending Today

No one is a bigger fan of July 1 than Bobby Bonilla. Since 2011, the former slugger has been collecting a $1,193,248.20 check from the New York Mets. In 2000, the Mets agreed to a buyout with Bonilla. At that time, he had $5.9 million remaining on his contract. Bonilla...
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday night from Citizens Bank Park. The Cardinals are coming off a 7-6 win over the Phillies in game two and will look to keep it going tonight when they send Adam Wainwright to the mound. Meanwhile, the Phillies will look to close out the series with a win tonight at home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

Nationals exercise 2023 contract options for Rizzo, Martinez

The Nationals announced Saturday they’ve picked up the 2023 contract options for their World Series-winning combination of manager Davey Martinez and President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo. Both were only under contract through this season after signing extensions with the club following Washington’s 2019 championship season.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy