Here's how to watch the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.2 live letter

Final Fantasy 14’s latest live letter for patch 6.2 from producer Naoki Yoshida goes live today (July 1.) at 4 a.m. PT. Here’s how you can watch it in English.

Square Enix announced a few days ago that the producer of FF14 would be presenting his latest live letter to discuss the upcoming changes to be made in patch 6.2. The slides for the presentation will be in both Japanese and English – however, the additional information given by Yoshida will be in Japanese only.

As restreaming of the FF14 patch 6.2 live letter is encouraged by the publisher, some fans of the game are doing so in order to interpret Yoshida’s words into other languages. We have found one such unofficially translated restream, where user Iluna Minori will be interpreting the live letter into English, and as it happens, for all of FF14’s English-speaking fans.

Those who would prefer to only watch the official live letter – with English slides and Japanese audio – can watch the presentation here. It should be noted that the stream will be shown in its entirety on Minori’s channel.

As reported by Fanbyte, the latest patch notes are reported to include information about the new Island Sanctuary content, explanation of the new Criterion Dungeons, and an expansion of Duty Support / Trusts system into Heavensward’s MSQ dungeons. There are also rumored to be a number of job changes announced.

It is also suspected that patch 6.2 will be released sometime from mid to late August this year. If this is true fans won’t have long to wait between the live letter and the patch’s release.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.