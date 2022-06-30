ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Ecco Sorenson Ochoa

Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcco S. Ochoa ventured on into the next life on June 22, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. She passed at the home of her son, Retired Superior Court Judge Frank J. Ochoa Jr. She was given extraordinary end-of-life care by her daughters-in-law, Paula Lopez Ochoa and Rosario Vidales-Ochoa. Ecco...

