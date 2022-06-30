ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Richard “Rick” Hamilton

Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR RICHARD “RICK” HAMILTON. PLEASE JOIN US TO CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF RICK. THIS WILL BE HELD ON...

www.independent.com

Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Environmental Art Show Hits the Mission Trails — and the Interwebs

Inspired by the beautiful landscapes and historic trails that connect Santa Barbara County’s three Mission sites — Santa Bárbara, Santa Inés, and La Purísima Concepción — artists with the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE), who have traditionally put brush to canvas in support of environmental causes, recently set their eyes on painting scenes from the California Missions Trail between Carpinteria and Guadalupe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Outdoor Living

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 26, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. We’re welcoming the start of summer with a look at some spectacular outdoor spaces. I’ll let the photos...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Pot Capital

Carpinteria, the largest grower of pot in the state? Is that something we’re supposed to be proud of?. I for one think not. My family reaches back more than 100 years in Carpinteria and Montecito. My grandfather, also from Pasadena, was always happy to come to beautiful Carpinteria and stay at his two-story on the corner 3rd Street with his three kids, one of whom was my father. Carpinteria was famous for lemons and later avocados, as well as world’s safest beaches.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Offers Tattoo Removal for Incarcerated People

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office launched an inmate tattoo removal program at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) Wednesday as part of a larger mission to help incarcerated people reintegrate into the community. Dr. Bernard Weinstock performed the first round of tattoo removal treatments for an incarcerated individual at...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Foresters Climb Into First Place with 7-3 Victory over Conejo Oaks

Kevin Bazzell racked up three hits, and the Santa Barbara Foresters exploded offensively in the late innings to defeat the Conejo Oaks 7-3 on Thursday night at Pershing Park. With the victory, the Foresters improved to 11-7 on the season and took a one-game lead over the Oaks in the CCL South standings.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Draft Housing Element Submitted to the State for Review￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. – The City of Goleta’s Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element is now in the hands of the State for review. The City of Goleta was pleased to submit this defining document after unanimous approval from the Goleta City Council on June 28, 2022. Goleta’s Housing Element is important because it establishes City policies and programs for maintaining and improving existing housing, as well as accommodating development of new housing to meet the City’s assigned share of housing needs under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
GOLETA, CA

