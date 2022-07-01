ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Qualifies for the $600 Low-Wage Worker Checks in Oregon?

By Nayla
 2 days ago
According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, you will get the one-time payment if you claimed the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit on your 2020 tax return and resided in Oregon for the final six months of 2020. The goal is to assist low-income Oregonians and others who are still struggling...

