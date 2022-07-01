ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto woman sentenced to more than two years for helping her imprisoned son submit 121 fraudulent stimulus check applications – Department of Justice

By Nayla
 2 days ago
According to statements made by U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Mark H. Pearson, and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Special Agent in Charge Rod Ammari, Sheila Denise Dunlap was sentenced today to 27 months in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to commit...

CBS San Francisco

San Jose resident Lebnitz Tran pleads guilty to $3.6M COVID funds fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Jose man accused of submitting multiple fake applications for small business COVID relief funds - obtaining more than $3.6 million in fraudulent payments that funded a luxury lifestyle - pleaded guilty to criminal charges, authorities said Friday.A federal grand jury charged Lebnitz Tran last year with six counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. Under a plea agreement Tran pleaded guilty to two of the wire fraud counts; if he complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed, said a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District...
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Merced Co Sheriff’s Office warns CCW holders of data breach

Attention CCW Holders! Yesterday the Merced County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) had experienced a data breach. The California DOJ had launched a new Firearms Dashboard Portal, and during that launch, the CCW holders’ personal information was made available. That information includes name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index (CII) number, and license type.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Dunlap, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos man charged with drug trafficking while on probation

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on May 26 against Joshymar Estrada, 33, of Los Banos, charging him with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. On April 28, 2022, the Los Banos Police Department, along with...
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX26

Hundreds of marijuana plants, guns seized during bust in Winton

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after deputies find hundreds of marijuana plants, bagged product and guns in Winton. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office served multiple warrants Friday at an illegal grow site. During the search, officials arrested Jose Villanueva-Garcia and seized 604lbs. of finished...
WINTON, CA
KCBS News Radio

San Jose police respond to 2 separate stabbings in 30 minutes

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Jose police responded to two separate stabbing incidents early Saturday. The two stabbing incidents started as fights as the bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown between the hours of 1:40 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., the San Jose Police Department tweeted. According to...
crimevoice.com

Man Reportedly Arrested with Stolen Vehicles, a Firearm, and Narcotics

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post:. Merced – Merced PD Gang Unit arrested a man in possession of a firearm, narcotics, and several stolen vehicles after serving a search warrant. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 2:45 PM the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit...
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Man confesses to child molestation, ends 17-month investigation

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.  Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Modesto School Custodian Allegedly Placed Hidden Camera In Staff Bathroom

MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who works as a custodian for a Modesto school has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom. Modesto police say 29-year-old Leo Medina was arrested earlier this week. According to a Modesto Bee report, the arrest came after a camera was found inside a bathroom back on June 23. Investigators say it’s unclear how long the camera was in place, but the recordings are only believed to be of staff as students don’t have access to that bathroom. Medina, who is a Modesto resident, is facing a misdemeanor charge of using a hidden camera to record a private area.
MODESTO, CA
The Richmond Standard

14 guns seized after five search warrants served simultaneously in Richmond

Fourteen illegally-possesses pistols, rifles and fully-automatic handguns were seized and seven suspects apprehended after the Richmond Police Department, with assistance from specialized law enforcement agencies throughout Contra Costa County, served five separate search warrants simultaneously on Thursday at residences in Richmond, police said. The investigation followed a series of violent...
RICHMOND, CA
