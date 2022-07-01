Modesto woman sentenced to more than two years for helping her imprisoned son submit 121 fraudulent stimulus check applications – Department of Justice

MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who works as a custodian for a Modesto school has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom. Modesto police say 29-year-old Leo Medina was arrested earlier this week. According to a Modesto Bee report, the arrest came after a camera was found inside a bathroom back on June 23. Investigators say it’s unclear how long the camera was in place, but the recordings are only believed to be of staff as students don’t have access to that bathroom. Medina, who is a Modesto resident, is facing a misdemeanor charge of using a hidden camera to record a private area.

MODESTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO