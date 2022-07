So if you heard some chatter surrounding Mandan this morning, AND you live IN MANDAN, then check this out.... Today is Friday, the 1st of July ( Hard to believe ) and we are just days away from the 4th of July of course. With the fireworks all poised and ready to blast off on Monday, you can only imagine just how many people took today off making it an extra-long weekend - and I don't blame them. So with more people at home today ( here in Mandan ) it is virtually a no-brainer that residents will be using more water. The most obvious is that we all take for granted simply turning a faucet and out it comes. When was the last time you had to worry about conserving water?

MANDAN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO