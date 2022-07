Ruth R. Squire of Eustis, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the age of 104 years. She was born in Pickens, South Carolina on June 26, 1918. Ruth moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1946. She attended church at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Camellia Garden Club in Eustis, Florida, the Pine Meadows Golf Ladies League, and the Daughters of the American Republic Organization. She went to the University of Florida where she got a degree to become a Certified Floral Evaluator. In 1945 she married Edward Squire and they were happily married for 56 years.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO