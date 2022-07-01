Authorities ID Three Men Found Dead In Kankakee Home

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rowdy group attacked Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side overnight. Video sent to us by a viewer shows a rowdy crowd attacking the squad cars of Chicago police in Portage Park - right at the Six Corners intersection. The crowd can be seen...
CHICAGO – A 24-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago’s Loop in which several people were sprayed with pepper spray. Police said officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Wabash around 1 a.m. Sunday when they saw people running out of the Emerald Loop. The group of […]
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly kicking, stomping, and robbing a 72-year-old man on the Clark-Lake Blue Line platform in December. Cane Jones, 32, pleaded guilty to robbery of a victim over the age of 60 before Judge Timothy Joyce on Monday. Most Chicago...
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in South Lawndale Friday. Anthony Heredia, 19, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. At...
A man claiming to be an off-duty Chicago PD officer pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee after accusing him of stealing his own son's bike -- and the whole thing was caught on video. The boy's parents tell TMZ the incident happened Friday at a Starbucks...
GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while biking Friday evening in Glenview, authorities said. Just before 7 p.m., Ryan McDonagh was hit by a train at the Glen of North Glenview station, 2301 Lehigh Ave., according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The mother of a 5-month-old baby girl fatally shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is demanding justice as authorities continue to search for whoever is responsible for her daughter's death. Cecelia Thomas was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 7700 block of South Shore on the evening of...
CHICAGO - Update: The girls have been located. An earlier version of the story follows below. Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, Sharae and Rayven Woods, last seen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Sharae Woods is 10-years-old, 5'4", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Raven Woods is...
On Friday, July 1st, around 8:30 AM, across from the Lake County Government Center, Crown Point Police & Fire were called to the water tower for a suicidal male climbing. Lake County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded immediately and were able to coax him down calmly after a short time. There were no injuries reported but the Crown Point Fire Department transported the male for an evaluation at a local hospital, Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago. So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday. The men got...
CHICAGO — Four people were shot Friday night on the West Side. At around 9:05 p.m., authorities responded to the 3800 block of West Monroe Street. Police said two men, 41 and 25, and two women, 36 and 20, were shot as a result of the shooting. The 25-year-old...
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP) This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
