Kankakee, IL

Authorities ID Three Men Found Dead In Kankakee Home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are revealing the names of all three men found shot to death...

WGN News

Customers pepper sprayed inside Loop restaurant; Man charged

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago’s Loop in which several people were sprayed with pepper spray. Police said officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Wabash around 1 a.m. Sunday when they saw people running out of the Emerald Loop. The group of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
KANKAKEE, IL
Kankakee, IL
Kankakee, IL
Washington, IL
Washington State
Illinois Crime & Safety
Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
Crown Point Police & Fire were called to the water tower for a suicidal male climbing.

On Friday, July 1st, around 8:30 AM, across from the Lake County Government Center, Crown Point Police & Fire were called to the water tower for a suicidal male climbing. Lake County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded immediately and were able to coax him down calmly after a short time. There were no injuries reported but the Crown Point Fire Department transported the male for an evaluation at a local hospital, Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said.
CROWN POINT, IN
Violence, chaos erupts throughout Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago. So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday. The men got...
CHICAGO, IL
Police: 2 men, 2 women shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were shot Friday night on the West Side. At around 9:05 p.m., authorities responded to the 3800 block of West Monroe Street. Police said two men, 41 and 25, and two women, 36 and 20, were shot as a result of the shooting. The 25-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
Police arrest 29 people in warrant sweep

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Will County Coroner Report Four More Probable Drug Intoxication Deaths

(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP) This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
WILL COUNTY, IL

