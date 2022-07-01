Authorities ID Three Men Found Dead In Kankakee Home

On Friday, July 1st, around 8:30 AM, across from the Lake County Government Center, Crown Point Police & Fire were called to the water tower for a suicidal male climbing. Lake County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded immediately and were able to coax him down calmly after a short time. There were no injuries reported but the Crown Point Fire Department transported the male for an evaluation at a local hospital, Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO