James Foster Nichols, 85, of Leesburg, FL, passed away peacefully Monday, June 27, 2022. James was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL to his parents John and Estelle. As an engineer in nuclear energy, he and his loving wife, Shirley, would travel the world and lived in Japan for several years before moving to Leesburg, FL. They would spend 54 years together as husband and wife.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO