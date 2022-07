Where else would you rather be than in Marshall, Illinois, on the 4th of July? Nowhere, at least at night on the fourth, where the festivities will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The Marshall City Band will be tuning up and getting ready for an hour-long concert of patriotic music starting at 8 PM. As the last note is played, get ready to look toward the stars for a spectacular fireworks display.

CLARK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO