PennDOT DMV Centers Closing For Weekend

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge repair on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Center Township as well as North Pike Road in Winfield Township. Patching will be...
There was significant damage done to an office building in Butler Township Friday morning after a car drove through a window. It happened at an office complex in the 200 block of South Duffy Road around 11 a.m. Witnesses on the scene said an SUV drove through the window of...
Even with prices at the pump hovering around $5 a gallon, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expecting many motorists traveling over the next 10 days. An estimated 5.8 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike, including over 700,000 vehicles today. That’s an increase of about 100,000 compared to this time a year ago.
The 166th Big Butler Fair continues this weekend in Prospect. The event, which is held at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Castle Road, is one of the largest fairs in the state. Attractions include amusement rides, livestock exhibits, live music and food stands. Bull Ride Mania and Barnyard Olympics...
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a three car crash that occurred late last week in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 25-year-old Joshua Skurka of Saxonburg was traveling west on Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 228) just before 7pm on Friday (July 1st) when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light.
A bill introduced by a local legislator that would improve staffing at long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 2293 would require Contract Health Care Service Agencies that provide temporary nursing workers in nursing homes, assisted living residences, and personal care homes to register with the PA Department of Health.
