It’s July First. And on this day in 1969, Governor Richard Ogilvie signed a bill creating Illinois’ first state income tax. The tax had passed on a bipartisan vote. But when the Republican Ogilvie invited Democratic legislative leaders to the signing ceremony, they refused to come. Illinois’ original state income tax was a flat 2-point-5 percent for individuals and four percent for corporations. It’s gone up since then.

2 DAYS AGO