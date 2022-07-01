ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION APPOINTS NEW I.T. DIRECTOR

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pettis County Commission announced the appointment of Brett Denomme to be the next Information and Technology Director for the County of Pettis during an open session. The appointment...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for July 5, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road. The suspect fled on foot before Deputies arrived. Deputies made contact with two victims. They stated the suspect, later identified as Rodney Ballew, 41, of Sedalia, threw a large monkey wrench at the windshield of their vehicle. The front windshield broke, causing glass to get into one of the victim's eyes. One of the victims was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center by ambulance due to her injuries. Deputies took the second victim's statement, and took the wrench into evidence. Early the next morning, Deputies received a call that Ballew was back in the area. Deputies arrived again and Ballew ran on foot. Ballew was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Ballew was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Assault in the 3rd Degree, Property Damage in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and two Pettis County warrants. One warrant was for Failure to Appear on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Persistent Offender) and Driving While Suspended, with a $25,000 cash or surety bond. The second warrant was a Failure to Appear on an original charge of Identity Theft, which carried a $250 cash only bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ROAD WORK PLANNED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in several counties in the KMMO listening area for the week of July 4 – 10. Most routine work zones will stop for the Independence Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures will remain...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Monroe Avenue. The owner of the property removed squatters from the home, and while cleaning discovered a crystalline substance and drug paraphernalia. The items were seized for destruction.
SEDALIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR CUTTING LOCKS, BURGLARIZING STORAGE UNITS

A Marshall man facing multiple felony charges after he reportedly cut locks on storage units nearly two months ago changed his plea to some of the charges and has been sentenced to spend more than a handful of years in state prison. A Marshall Police report says Christopher Peck cut...
MARSHALL, MO
WIBW

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east...
HOLTON, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KAY PLUMMER GRAVES

Kay Plummer Graves, age 78, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Rev. Randy Shannon and William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Politics
kchi.com

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt after rollover UTV crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hardin, Missouri man was hurt Thursday night after a rollover UTV crash in Benton County. The crash happened west of Warsaw, Missouri around 9:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the UTV driven by 39-year-old Gerald M. Messer rolled over while going down a hill. Messer The post Man hurt after rollover UTV crash in Benton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New Missouri law bans use of electronic voting machines

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson signed five new measures into law Wednesday, including House bill 1878. The bill is focused on improving methods for Missourians to vote. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the bill requires the use of a paper ballot that is hand-marked by the voter or marked in another authorized manner. Any election authority with direct recording, electronic vote-counting machines may continue using such machines until Jan. 1, 2024.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

JAMES ARDINAL KELLEY SR.

James Ardinal Kelley Sr., age 94, of Columbia and formerly of New Franklin, Missouri, Jerseyville, Illinois and Independence, Missouri, passed away July 1, 2022 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. Mr. Kelley was born in Boonville, Missouri on July 24, 1927 a son of David Kelley, Sr. and...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.

