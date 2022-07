LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people plan to light up the sky this weekend with fireworks. But the fun can turn dangerous in just seconds. "A lot of times, you think fireworks or sparklers are safe and that anybody can do these so being safe and doing the proper ways is probably best you want to leave it to the professionals," Tracie Burchett, the trauma outreach and education coordinator at the UofL Health – UofL Hospital Trauma Institute, said.

