An Open Invitation to Tom Hanks: You’re Invited to Southern Indiana ‘A League of Their Own’ Costars Miss You
By Liberty
KISS 106
2 days ago
As we get ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of 'A League of Their Own', I thought it would be nice to offer actor Tom Hanks a little Hoosier hospitality. Wait, 1992 Was How Long Ago?. For those of us of a certain age, the...
One of my favorite Facebook groups is Abandoned Kentucky. I’ve told you before that I am obsessed with anything abandoned. When I go exploring, I find myself dreaming of how it used to look, when people were using it, living in it, and enjoying it. Often, I will visualize...
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
There is a species of beetle, commonly found in Indiana and much of the eastern United States that has a rather unique defense mechanism. Several people refer to it as cussing or yelling - which I guess is what you deserve for messing with a beetle - but the truth is it's more like a squeak.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!
Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
An Indianapolis pizza place is being celebrated by the country considered the birthplace of the deliciously cheesy dish. Italian guide 50 Top Pizza has released its list of 50 Top Pizzerias in the United States. While the top spot goes to Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City, the Circle City is getting a piece […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pick Festival is returning to the area! Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, […]
From scenic roads to one-of-a-kind natural wonders, there are so many aspects of Indiana that make it it a unique state to experience. The summer is an amazing time to explore the Hoosier State. Whether you're looking to spend more time outdoors or simply want to learn more about Indiana's history, follow this list of must-see attractions for the ultimate bucket list-worthy guide.
There's just something about dinosaurs that bring out the inner child in all of us, and you can experience dinosaurs in a unique way with this train ride. Let's face it, kids love dinosaurs, my nephew is 4 and you can show him a photo of any dinosaur and he can quickly tell you exactly which dinosaur that is. So when I heard about this dinosaur adventure train experience in French Lick, it definitely excited my inner child. I mean, dinosaurs AND trains?! Now that is an exciting combination.
Summer is most definitely here, and with July Fourth coming up, chances are you going to see, and munch on, some burgers in the next few weeks. I mean, burgers are really a year-round food, but cooking up burgers on the grill makes for a great summer thing to do. This is even coming from a vegetarian, because I have to say that veggie burgers have gotten a lot better over the years. They’re always a favorite for me during the summer months.
Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
A meteor lit up the early morning sky over Indiana yesterday morning. The American Meteor Society says they received reports of a fireball seen over Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio around 2:17 am Eastern Wednesday. Several people especially across central Indiana said they saw it. There were also sightings reported in the Chicago area. Here is a link to the American Meteor Society website for Wednesday’s event.
On Monday three days after the Supreme Court issued its groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, the Buckeye state had outlawed any abortion after six...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
Who doesn’t love a good brunch? When it’s a Michigan brunch in the summer, you can count on fresh fruit, especially cherries, and a bevy of sweet treats, such as pancakes and syrup. Breakfast is actually my favorite meal, even when I’m eating it for dinner, so I love a good brunch and brunch-type food.
In case you missed it, a ton of people on social media are looking for a woman named, Linda Skeens. She's not a fugitive, but she is kind of missing. She didn't even commit a crime unless it's a crime to win a ribbon in every category you enter at the county fair.
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
Cicada Killer Wasps are terrifying to look at but these gentle giants are harmless. They look a whole lot like murder hornets and you need to know the difference. This past weekend my son Tucker was out and about with his cousins down the street. He got a picture of what he swore was the scariest wasp ever on his phone. After doing some research we figured out it was a Cicada Killer Wasp. For starters, if these guys are harmless they need to put in a name change request ASAP. The fact that they have the words killer and wasp as a part of their name gives everyone the totally wrong idea. Here's what we found out about them;
