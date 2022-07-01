ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

New River dredging nears Gonzales city limits

By Pelican Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the dredging of New River progresses, the before and after images are striking. Moving...

Former Ascension Infrastructure Director appointed to Conservation District

Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Dawson is the retired chief administrative officer and infrastructure director for Ascension parish. He will represent West Feliciana Parish. The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Planning/Zoning Commission meeting agenda (Tuesday)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. 4. Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of June 6, 2022. 5. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of June 6, 2022. A PUBLIC MEETING OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION. 6. Approve the minutes...
GONZALES, LA
Repairs got complicated, but power restored in Morgan City

The work, 100 feet in the air and in the dark, took longer than expected, but repairs on a major Morgan City power line were complete and a citywide blackout ended by 5:40 a.m., Mayor Lee Dragna said. in a Facebook post Friday. The blackout began at midnight. Officials said...
MORGAN CITY, LA
New Roads mayor invites residents to Sunday Fourth of July celebration

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes invites residents to celebrate Independence Day on False River. The city will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 3 on Morrison Parkway along False River. Events begin at 12 p.m. There will be plenty of entertainment available such as live music, a boat parade, hot air balloon rides and fireworks. Admission is free to the public.
NEW ROADS, LA
Road work to begin July 5 on I-12 overpass at 4-H Club Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Work to repair the I-12 overpass at 4-H Club Road is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 5, according to Denham Springs city officials. Officials said there will be nightly closures on 4-H Club Road from the intersection of Rushing Road to Vincent Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. They added that the right lane of I-12 will be closed for repair work as well.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Tangipahoa Parish receives Hurricane Ida grant from FEMA

Tangipahoa Parish has been awarded more than $1 million from FEMA to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. This week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $6,040,510.15 in Hurricane Ida relief. Specifically, the funding will reimburse Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Nation Guard, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for costs related to the emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
A Covington company thinks your empty wine bottle can be used for the greater good

Nearly a month before Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana last year, Andrew Ellzey, his mother, Lacy Ellzey, and their friend, Edward Guillot, held an event in Abita Springs where they collected enough glassware to produce over 150 bags of sand. For some St. Tammany Parish residents, those sandbags would later provide a crucial line of defense against rising floodwaters.
COVINGTON, LA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open on I-10 on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All lanes are open on Interstate 10 at the Mississippi River Bridge. Both lanes are open after authorities closed both lanes due to an accident on Saturday morning. Traffic has now reached seven miles in length. Follow Baton Rouge Traffic on Twitter for updates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge, making residents wonder what the innovations are bringing to the community. “So what these are is they're called permanent count stations,” explained Mark Armstrong, the mayor’s chief communication officer. You can spot one near busy intersections, businesses...
3 injured after boat catches fire in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people had to be treated for burns after a boat caught on fire on Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. LPSO deputies and the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 were called to Springfield to help with a boating incident on Blood River around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says that the boat caught on fire while it was running. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
BRCC, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mayor’s Office create new education plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 5, Baton Rouge Community College and the Mayor’s Office will announce the release of a new initiative for students. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Reverend Fred Smith of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will attend a press conference with BRCC to announce an educational initiative at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pointe Coupee church to hold free event for adults in late July

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Catholic Church in Pointe Coupee Parish is bringing back an event for adults in the community. St. Mary of False River’s Supper and Substance event is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. The free event will have food and drinks along with free childcare. David Dawson, a radio personality, and his wife will give a talk focused on marriage and family life.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA

