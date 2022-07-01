ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘For Women Who Need a Moment’

By Kailynn Johnson
Memphis Flyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia F. Scott’s Freedom at the Mat sets out to make wellness and self-care more accessible. (Photo: Courtesy Olivia...

www.memphisflyer.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Darrell Greene’s open letter to Mearl Purvis

MEMPHIS, TENN. — To my friend Mearl:. It has been a master class. Sitting by your side every night for 12 years was an education I never expected. Far beyond learning to be a better journalist, you have taught me to be more gracious, kind, and understanding. You led by example how to passionately love our community and, just as importantly, how to receive that love in return. Through triumphs and tribulations, you have been there for me and our FOX13 family. You have also made us each feel we are a part of your family as you celebrated with us marriages, births, and graduations.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis fireworks show moving to Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since 2019, Independence Day in Memphis and the Mid-South will look almost normal. Fireworks will be back to light up the night sky. This year, it’s not at Tom Lee Park along the riverfront, but at Liberty Park in Midtown. “I hope it’s big. It’s a chance for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: July 1-3

So I don’t know if you’ve seen the new Elvis movie, but it’s looking like a big deal. I mean, they’ve been hyping this guy up since the ’50s or something like that, so no wonder everyone has gone berserk over it. Apparently, this guy has a house in Memphis, and by the grace of God, I can’t quite remember what piece of land he bought, but oh well, I believe he was more into music than property investments. And that’s something any Memphian can get behind, especially as the housing market has become all shook up and the only constant in your life is that you can count on Tom Cruise to push the limits of his life for the sake of an action movie.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Fourth of July festivities to attend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for fireworks and fun this weekend, we’ve got you covered by providing a list of upcoming festivities throughout the Mid-South region. Graceland is hosting several special events and parties for Independence Day, and the iconic Graceland Mansion will be beautifully lit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

It’s Everything But Donuts at new bakery, bistro

The uniqueness of a new gourmet New York Style bakery and bistro in DeSoto County featuring cheesecakes, bread, giant cookies, brownies and bars, tarts, and more is what it has to offer, but equally important is what it does not have. After all, it is EBD…as in Everything But Donuts.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATE

Sisters accused of robbing, stripping man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was taken to the hospital at the end of May after detectives say he was beaten and robbed in Frayser. Even the victim’s clothes were taken, leaving him in his boxers. Police say a man was stripped of his phone, money, and clothes on Frayser Boulevard. Adding insult […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say. Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Downtown protest over Roe v. Wade decision turns heated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What started as a peaceful protest downtown between pro-life and pro-choice turned into an aggravated standoff Saturday. Dozens from both sides of the controversial Roe v. Wade decision gathered at Civic Center Plaza to voice their idea of human rights. “I’m out here today because I...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown triple shooting takes place near Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating a triple shooting that took place in Midtown. According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway, which is right in front of Tiger Lane. Two of the victims were transported...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Forty principals, really?

A few weeks ago, the Memphis Shelby County Schools announced it was replacing 40 of the school system’s elementary, middle, and high school principals. I was shocked when I first heard the news. This is unprecedented, and being a former principal, I know how contentious and disruptive such a...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN law that increases sentencing takes effect Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law takes effect July 1 in Tennessee that will keep some criminals locked up longer. The “Truth in Sentencing” law takes effect. It requires offenders serve 100 percent of their sentence for certain violent crimes like murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary. A list of other crimes, including […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Mass Shooting Injures 3 Kids, 1 Adult in Memphis

DEVELOPING STORY: At least four people were shot on Peres Avenue in Memphis. Juveniles are among the victims. Memphis Police say a male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Three juveniles were taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. The Mighty 990 NewsTalk Memphis will update this story...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Southaven Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday. Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid. Police asked […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

