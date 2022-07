India recovered wonderfully well on Day 1 to get to 338 thanks to an incredible innings from Rishabh Pant. What that sensible yet enterprising innings did is deviate our attention ever so slightly from Ravindra Jadeja who played second fiddle with typical composure. This morning, he was the one front and centre and wasted little time to attain three figures. The field was brought in and the opportunity was there for Jadeja to reach his landmark, and he did so by cracking the square cut. Post the mandatory sword celebration, Jadeja raises his bat to acknowledge the applause of his team mates and the crowd.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO