God of War Ragnarök is stuck in a release date Catch-22

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO