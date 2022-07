The U.S. Air Force is working with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to create the first HBCU-affiliated research center. According to an Air Force release, the agency is also soliciting HBCU schools with high-research activity ratings to apply. The new research center will focus on tactical autonomy. The Air Force and Department of Defense secured $12 million annually for five years to fund the center’s research, faculty, and students.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO