A man is locked up in Arlington after being arrested at the end of Thursday's SWAT stand-off on West Pioneer Parkway.

Police say Gary Davis was wanted on a family violence warrant. Davis was hiding inside an apartment and refused to come out, so SWAT was called in.

But just as the SWAT team was setting up near the apartment, Davis decided to surrender.

