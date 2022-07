I love the resurgence of murals in our day and age. Amarillo is becoming a mecca for murals. Why have murals become such a big thing? I think it's because it brings a sense of beauty to an otherwise dark world. It's possible you might be driving downtown or on a street and all you're hearing is doom and gloom and murder and what not and then you see the beautiful mural and your mindset is brought to a happy place.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO