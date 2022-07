A girl in Florida was attacked by a 9ft shark and saved by a family member who started beating it until it swam away. The girl had been looking for scallops close to Keaton Beach in Taylor County, northern Florida, when she was bitten by a shark in five feet deep water on Thursday, according to a statement by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.Coming to the girl’s aid, a family member rushed to her side and started hitting the shark until it swam off. The girl’s age has not been revealed publicly. She was airlifted to a...

