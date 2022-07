The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a section of Main Street in Murray would be closed for the Freedom Fest parade from 8:15 a.m. to approximately noon on Monday. They said the closure will be from 12th St. to Industrial Drive and should occur between 8:15 a.m. and 12 p.m. Cross streets will also be closed at intersections along the route.

