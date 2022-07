There's nothing quite like a bed that is dressed with a crisp, white set of linens. White bedding allows for a blank canvas when decorating a bedroom. Whether you're into neutrals or bold pops of color, you can't go wrong with ivory bedding that will set the tone for the rest of the room. While the idea of owning anything white might give you pause — especially if you have pets, kids, or you just happen to be a bit clumsy — we're here to put your mind at ease. White bedding actually isn't as scary or risky as you think and it makes experimenting with accent colors extremely easy.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO