ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild Prep for Next Week's Draft

By Learfield
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Wild promises to be very busy during the N-H-L Draft next week...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Aurora clinch division, set to host playoff game on July 13

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. "This season has been incredible," said Aurora  head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game."  With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Jack Janicki

MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of White Bear Lake (Minn.) 2023 combo guard Jack Janicki from Wisconsin's advanced camp. Janicki holds scholarship offers from Wake Forest, St. Thomas, Loyola (IL), Colorado State, and Harvard. He's also receiving interest from UW, Minnesota, Iowa, Santa Clara, and others. As a junior, Janicki averaged...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy