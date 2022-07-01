DUTCH OVEN COOKING DEMONSTRATION TO BE HELD AT ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE

Dr. Ralph Lee Woodward Jr., age 87, of Fayette, passed away June 26, 2022 at Aspire Senior Living in Fayette. Ralph Lee Woodward Jr. was born in New London, Connecticut to Ralph Lee Woodward and Beulah Suter Woodward on December 2, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Fayette High School and a 1955 graduate of Central College. After a stint in the Marine Corps, he earned his Ph.D. from Tulane University in 1962. He joined the faculty of The University of North Carolina in 1961. In 1970, he returned to Tulane University where he wrote thirteen books and many professional articles on Latin American History. He earned many honors at Tulane as well as twice being Distinguished Alum for Central College (now Central Methodist University).

