DUTCH OVEN COOKING DEMONSTRATION TO BE HELD AT ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo experienced Dutch oven chefs are hosting a demonstration of campfire cooking at 10 a.m. Saturday, July...

www.kmmo.com

showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

DR. RALPH LEE WOODWARD JR.

Dr. Ralph Lee Woodward Jr., age 87, of Fayette, passed away June 26, 2022 at Aspire Senior Living in Fayette. Ralph Lee Woodward Jr. was born in New London, Connecticut to Ralph Lee Woodward and Beulah Suter Woodward on December 2, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Fayette High School and a 1955 graduate of Central College. After a stint in the Marine Corps, he earned his Ph.D. from Tulane University in 1962. He joined the faculty of The University of North Carolina in 1961. In 1970, he returned to Tulane University where he wrote thirteen books and many professional articles on Latin American History. He earned many honors at Tulane as well as twice being Distinguished Alum for Central College (now Central Methodist University).
FAYETTE, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Stops near Higginsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you’re headed to Higginsville, there are some fun detours you can also check out in nearby Lexington. On the outskirts, you’ll find a hidden gem called Fahrmeier Farms. “We’ve tried to create a family atmosphere where people feel like they can come...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
WIBW

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east...
HOLTON, KS
kmmo.com

JAMES ARDINAL KELLEY SR.

James Ardinal Kelley Sr., age 94, of Columbia and formerly of New Franklin, Missouri, Jerseyville, Illinois and Independence, Missouri, passed away July 1, 2022 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. Mr. Kelley was born in Boonville, Missouri on July 24, 1927 a son of David Kelley, Sr. and...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
ktvo.com

Driver ejected, injured during northeast Missouri Go Kart crash

NEAR ATLANTA, Mo. — A weekend Go Kart crash in northeast Missouri sent the driver to the hospital by helicopter. It happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on private property on Laredo Avenue, two miles east of Atlanta, Missouri. State troopers said a Go Kart driven by Jasmine Cortes...
ATLANTA, MO
KRMS Radio

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

The lawsuits are piling-up…just days after four people died in an Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri…at a crossing with no lights, gates or bells. A dump truck driver and three passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago died in the Mendon, Missouri crash. In...
MENDON, MO
kmmo.com

TEENS FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER ATV CRASH

Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
kmmo.com

TEMPERATURES CLIMB IN JUNE

The average high temperature climbed more than 10 degrees in June at the KMMO Studio in Marshall. According to statistics from the National Weather Service, the average high temperature in June was 86.6 degrees, up from 76 degrees in May. The high of 98 was registered on June 14. The...
ENVIRONMENT

