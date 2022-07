Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Pitchford (31-year-old male from Orange) was driving a Kia Soul north on Tustin Street. Pitchford failed to stop for the red light at Taft Avenue and collided into a Porsche. The driver of the Porsche died at the scene.

ORANGE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO