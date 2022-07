6-3. No, that is not the score of last night’s Tigers game; it’s the votes cast in Carson V. Makin — the latest school choice case heard at the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). In the majority opinion, six justices affirmed a previous ruling the court made in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, thus firmly establishing the precedent: States cannot exclude religious schools from private school choice programs. These recent victories at SCOTUS open up a huge opportunity for Michigan’s Legislature to finally address the gross inequities in its education system by passing a private educational choice program.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO