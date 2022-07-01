ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Friday News, July 1

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full day and evening of activities are planned for Le Mars’ Independence Day celebration. Judy Bowman of the Plymouth County Historical Museum says this post-covid celebration will include a couple of key features, including a parade and a luncheon. Bowman says they have one immediate need for...

klem1410.com

Related
nwestiowa.com

Stubbe, pivotal NCC president, dies at 64

SHELDON—Three hundred and sixty-five days after her last day as the Northwest Iowa Community College president, Alethea Stubbe died Wednesday, June 29. Stubbe lived all 64 of her years in rural George, just a short drive from the college in Sheldon, where she worked nearly half her life. Her...
SHELDON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa woman charged for neglecting more than 30 cats

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa woman has been charged with more than 30 counts of animal neglect after a cat rescue. On June 22, law enforcement officers were called to 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe, Iowa, for a report of domestic assault, according to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. However, when they arrived, there was no assault incident. Officers did notice a large number of cats inside the home living in dirty conditions.
ROLFE, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, June 29

The City of Le Mars has announced the hire of a Community Economic Development Director. He is Mark Gaul, who currently serves in the same capacity for the city of Orange City. City Manager Jason Vacura says Gaul will help with planning, and oversight of existing and future residential, commercial,...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

When and where to go for firework displays in Siouxland

The colorful booms, pops and screams of fireworks will return to the skies of Siouxland this weekend. Shows in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota will take place over the course of three days. Below is a list of some of the displays that will take place between July 1 and July 4.
KLEM

Marianne Hansen

Marianne Hansen, 82, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa. Reverend Alan Cummings will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center declares a Water Warning

SIOUX CENTER—The City of Sioux Center has elevated the water conservation level to a Water Warning. Previously, conservation was voluntary, but this level prohibits using water outside of set times and purposes. The purpose of the Water Warning is to decrease the demand on the local water system and...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
wfxrtv.com

Over 1,000 dead pigs lead to arrest of Iowa woman

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Iowa have arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinement sites she was hired to maintain. Elana Laber, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the...
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade 2022

Thousands of colorful beads streaked the streets of downtown Sioux City on Friday for the 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade. The parade ran from the Tyson Events Center to the intersection of 4th St. and Iowa St. The Sioux City Musketeers were the Mardi Gras Parade Marshal. Over 500 people attended the parade.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NEW IOWA ATV/UTV ROAD RULES BEGIN FRIDAY

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:. ATV4 OC……LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. :15. MCCLURE SAYS THAT...
nwestiowa.com

Housing developer receives Sioux Center support

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved supporting applications to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program at its June 22 meeting. Sioux Center economic development director Dennis Dokter explained that the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program is designed to promote the development of housing across Iowa. “Housing...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland gets new police officer again

SUTHERLAND—The city of Sutherland’s almost two-month stretch without a police officer is at an end. The city council hired 23-year-old Adam McQueen of Cherokee to be the southern O’Brien County community’s sole officer during a special meeting Tuesday, June 21. He was sworn in following the meeting.
SUTHERLAND, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County announce wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person. Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Inspection issue halts Hartley pool opening

HARTLEY—The anticipated summer of fun at the new Hartley Community Pool will not happen this year since the aquatic facility is not able to open due to issues related to electrical inspections. The city learned from the state on June 16 that the pool had not been inspected for...
HARTLEY, IA

