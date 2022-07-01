Friday News, July 1

Marianne Hansen, 82, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa. Reverend Alan Cummings will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO