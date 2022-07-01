ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Coast Guard searches for a person in the water off Massachusetts coast

By BRIAN CRANDALL, NBC 10 NEWS
WGME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Susan Rose squid fishing boat returns to Point Judith without one of its crewmen, who went overboard early this morning in Massachusetts waters. The Coast Guard is leading the search for the 54-year-old man in the area from...

