Shakur Stevenson already knows the manner in which he can hang a victory over Gervonta Davis should the two ever meet in the ring. Stevenson, the recently unified 130-pound champion from Newark, New Jersey, was ringside for Davis’ sixth-round stoppage of Rolando Romero in their WBA lightweight title fight back in May at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Following the win, the southpaw Stevenson offered a straightforward strategy of how to defuse the Baltimore puncher.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO