Steve Hackett shares live clip of Genesis classic Squonk

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of the Genesis classic Squonk , which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More , a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2.

“I’m so happy to release my Seconds Out & More show," says Hackett. "A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!”

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available on limited 2CD + Blu-ray and limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, a behind the scenes documentary and promo videos, as well as as gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as digital album (in 16 & 24bit).

Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan and Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

1. Apollo Intro

2. Clocks - The Angel Of Mons

3. Held In The Shadows

4. Every Day

5. The Devil's Cathedral

6. Shadow Of The Hierophant

7. Squonk

8. The Carpet Crawlers

9. Robbery, Assault And Battery

10. Afterglow

11. Firth Of Fifth

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

13. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

14. Musical Box (Closing Section)

15. Supper's Ready

16. The Cinema Show

17. Aisle Of Plenty

18. Dance On A Volcano

19. Los Endos

