ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Steve Hackett shares live clip of Genesis classic Squonk

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of the Genesis classic Squonk , which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More , a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2.

“I’m so happy to release my Seconds Out & More show," says Hackett. "A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!”

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available on limited 2CD + Blu-ray and limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, a behind the scenes documentary and  promo videos, as well as as gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as digital album (in 16 & 24bit).

Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan and Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night.

Pre-order Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0wMT_0gRwL6py00

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More
1. Apollo Intro
2. Clocks - The Angel Of Mons
3. Held In The Shadows
4. Every Day
5. The Devil's Cathedral
6. Shadow Of The Hierophant
7. Squonk
8. The Carpet Crawlers
9. Robbery, Assault And Battery
10. Afterglow
11. Firth Of Fifth
12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
13. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
14. Musical Box (Closing Section)
15. Supper's Ready
16. The Cinema Show
17. Aisle Of Plenty
18. Dance On A Volcano
19. Los Endos

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hackett
Person
Nad Sylvan
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Genesis#Genesis Revisited#Squonk#Insideout Music#Apollo Intro 2#The Carpet Crawlers 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
classicfm.com

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

We think these are the best pieces of classical music to make your day more relaxing. Classical music can be a powerful tool for relieving everyday stress, helping you sleep and supporting your mental health. Grieg – Morning Mood. Evocative, rich and lyrical, the Norwegian composer’s music is always...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

‘Stranger Things’ Drops the Remainder of Phenomenally Curated Soundtrack

The fourth and latest season of Stranger Things is making more than waves—it’s garnering critical and commercial acclaim for both its cinematography and soundtracking. On May 27, the TV series dropped the first 16 songs that scored most of the episodes. The Stranger Things soundtrack is delightfully nostalgic, chock-full of ’80s hit songs. The opener, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey set the stage on an electrifying tone, and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” saw a massive resurgence in streams after its Stranger Things debut.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Nicki Minaj Fans Blast Essence Fest for Not Livestreaming Rapper’s Performance

The Essence Festival of Culture has landed itself in hot water with Nicki Minaj’s loyal fan base. Ever since announcing Minaj as the festival headliner, Essence promised that the rapper’s performance would be livestreamed via Hulu on Friday night. The Barbz received bad news at the last minute, however, when the festival announced that it would no longer be streaming Nicki’s set.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Elvis is a spectacle

The latest superhero picture in theaters doesn’t stem from the pages of any comic book and isn’t suffused with CGI and explosions galore. Instead, it follows the meteoric rise and fall of a universally loved American hero, who, for a period, seemed larger than America and all of life itself: Elvis Presley, appropriately known as “The King.”
MOVIES
Billboard

Top 50 Country Love Songs of All Time

Over the course of the genre’s history, country music has had more than its share of sweet, romantic moments. Whether it’s about finding your soulmate, realizing the one you love has been there all along or, heartbreakingly, unrequited love, country music is filled with tunes reminding us that love is real.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
697
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy