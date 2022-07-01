ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Caqm_0gRwJtdO00
India Plastic Ban Workers of a helmet store paste degradable plastic substitute material on a glass in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, June 30, 2022. India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a longer federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (Mahesh Kumar A)

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people.

For the first stage, it has identified 19 plastic items that aren't very useful but have a high potential to become litter and makes it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones.

Thousands of other plastic products — like bottles for water or soda or bags of chips — aren't covered by the ban. But the federal government has set targets for manufacturers to be responsible for recycling or disposing of them after their use.

Plastic manufacturers had appealed to the government to delay the ban, citing inflation and potential job losses. But India's federal environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at a press briefing in New Delhi that the ban had been in the pipeline for a year.

“Now that time is up,” he said.

This isn't the first time that India has considered a plastic ban. But previous iterations have focused on specific regions, resulting in varying degrees of success. A nationwide ban that includes not just the use of plastic, but also its production or importation was a "definite boost," said Satyarupa Shekhar, the Asia-Pacific coordinator of the advocacy group Break Free from Plastic.

Most plastic isn't recycled globally and millions of tons pollute the world's oceans, impact wildlife and turn up in drinking water. Scientists are still trying to assess the risks posed by the tiny bits of broken-down plastic, known as microplastics. In 2020, over 4.1 million metric tons (4.5 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was generated in India, according to its federal pollution watchdog.

The creaky waste management system in the country's burgeoning cities and villages means that much of this waste isn't recycled and ends up polluting the environment. Nearly 13 million metric tons (14 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was either littered or not recycled by the South Asian nation in 2019 — the highest in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Making plastic releases earth-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and India is home to factories that make over 243,000 metric tons (268,000 U.S. tons) of disposable plastic each year. This means that reducing the manufacture and consequent waste of plastic is crucial for India to meet its target of reducing the intensity of emissions in economic activity by 45% in eight years.

A recent study identified over 8,000 chemical additives used for plastic processing, some of which are a thousand times more potent as greenhouse gases than carbon dioxide. Products like single-use packaging, plastic resins, foamed plastic insulation, bottles and containers, among many others, add to global greenhouse emissions.

Most plastic cannot be recycled, only downgraded, and it's often incinerated or used as fuel in waste-to-energy plants, sometimes known as chemical recycling. While plastics are worth three to four times as much for fuel than as scrap, these recycling processes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, adding to the greenhouse effect.

“Given the magnitude of the plastic crisis, this is too little. And it’s too little both in its scope as well as the coverage,” said Shekhar.

Ravi Agarwal, the director of Toxics Link, a New Delhi-based advocacy group that focuses on waste management, added that the ban was “a good beginning,” but its success will depend on how well it is implemented. The actual enforcement of the law will be in the hands of individual states and city municipal bodies.

India said that the banned items were identified while keeping in mind the availability of alternatives: bamboo spoons, plantain trays, wooden ice-cream sticks. But in the days leading up to the ban, many vendors said that they were confused.

Moti Rahman, 40, is a vegetable vendor in New Delhi. Customers at his cart carefully picked out fresh summer produce Tuesday before he tipped them into a plastic bag. Rahman said that he agrees with the ban, but added that if plastic bags are stopped without a readily available and equally cost-effective replacement, his business will be impacted.

“After all, plastic is used in everything,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Follow AP's Science coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/science

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

India bans some single-use plastic to curb waste

NEW DELHI — India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. For the first stage, it has identified 19 plastic items that aren’t very useful but have a...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

India imposes nationwide ban on many single-use plastics but huge challenges remain

India has implemented a ban on single-use or disposable plastic products from yesterday, despite pressure from manufacturers to defer the measure as the nation of 1.4 billion aims to phase out the material altogether. Plastic cups, straws, and some disposable plastic bags are among 19 single-use plastic items that are now illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell.Violating the ban is punishable with a fine or even a jail term, the federal environment ministry said. But doubts remain over the chances of the ban proving effective, as small businesses struggle to find viable alternatives to the plastic products. Popular...
ADVOCACY
One Green Planet

How the Numbers on Disposable Plastics Work

By now, hopefully, we recognize that recycling isn’t necessarily the solution to all our waste problems. While recycling may use less energy than making something new and certainly uses fewer resources, the process is still energy-intensive and requires tons of transportation and factories (and all the pollution that accompanies that).
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhupender Yadav
Daily Mail

Elon Musk intensifies his crackdown on working from home: Tesla is now tracking how frequently staffers swipe into the office and warning them if they don't show up often enough

Tesla workers are being warned by automated emails if they don't swipe into the office frequently enough, after CEO Elon Musk threatened to fire anyone who failed to return to the office full time. The latest shot in Musk's war against working from home was leaked this week, when a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Bags
MedicalXpress

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday. A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Recycling
foodsafetynews.com

Bakery products recalled in Canada over plastic in products

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC is recalling Enjoy Life brand bakery products from the marketplace because of the possible presence of pieces of plastic. The recalled products have been sold nationally in Canada and online. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Enjoy LifeSoft...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man rescued two days after Hong Kong ship sinking but dozens still missing

A fourth crew member has been rescued from a 30-person crew onboard a Chinese ship that split in two and sank after waves from a powerful typhoon hit it in the South China Sea.The rescue happened on Monday morning, just hours after authorities said chances of finding dozens of other crew members were “very, very slim”.As many as 26 people are still missing from the Fujing001, the China-registered floating crane that split in two from typhoon Chaba.Three people were earlier pulled to safety on Saturday by Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service after the sinking of the ship.Southern China’s Guangdong...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Plastic Free July: recycling is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. It's time to teach kids to demand real change from the worst plastic producers

Plastic Free July has rolled around again and we’ll all be hearing about reducing plastic use in our daily lives. Much of the messaging is targeted toward young people through school and youth-focused messaging. As a science and environmental educator and parent, I often think about what it means to teach young people about environmental action. A couple of years ago, one of my children came home from school, concerned about pretty much all the world’s biggest environmental problems. She had been learning about sustainability; I asked her to tell me more about it. Included in her notes about global...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy