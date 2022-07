EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters are partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a workday at a Habitat for Humanity home-build site next Wednesday morning, July 6, from 10 a.m. to approximately 11-11:30 a.m. The media is invited to attend. The workday coincides with the game partnership scheduled for July 8 at Bosse Field when the Otters host the Florence Y’alls at 6:35 p.m. Otters players and some front office staff will be present at the work site. Workdays in previous years for the Otters have included raising house framework, nailing in house siding, and distributing water and ice cream to volunteers of Habitat for Humanity. The partnership between the Evansville Otters and Habitat for Humanity has been going strong for three years with the inclusion of a sponsored game night at Bosse Field. The game itself will feature giveaways at the gate, raffles for gift cards and special experiences, and a half pot.

