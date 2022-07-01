ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedyville, MD

KCPS Students Tour Local Farms

By Kent County Public Schools
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElementary school students here got to enjoy a day on the farm — actually a couple of farms — in early June. Students at...

African American Heritage Walk Now Available

Historical Society releases new and expanded heritage walk with book & exhibits, open first Friday. A new and expanded African American Heritage Walk is now available. The self-guided Heritage Walk covers more than 30 sites in downtown Chestertown, dating from the 1700s to the present. Free copies of the Heritage...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Chestertown Lions Club Bay to Bay Bike Ride 2022

Recently held their annual Bay to Bay Bike Ride on June 26th to benefit the national Leader Dogs for the Blind program. The ride offered routes from 26 miles through Kent County, up to 102 miles out to the Delaware coast, with around 265 bicyclists participating, including individuals and bike clubs from around the region. This year, the Bay to Bay was renamed the Jim Gent Memorial Bay to Bay, in honor of our late member Jim Gent, who served the community as a Lion for over 50 years.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
WILMINGTON, DE
Gun Lock Give-away

The Democratic Club of Kent County will give away free cable locks for securing handguns, shotguns, and rifles at the Rock Hall 4th of July Festival. According to the Gifford Law Center, roughly 4.6 million minors live in homes with loaded, unlocked firearms. When looking at guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among children, and school shootings carried out by shooters under the age of 18, between 70% and 90% are from the home or the homes of relatives or friends. According to estimates, even modest increases in the number of American homes safely storing firearms could prevent almost a third of youth gun deaths due to suicide and unintentional firearm injury.
KENT COUNTY, MD
2022 Anne Arundel County Primary Election Voters’ Guide

As a service to our readers, The Business Monthly asked Anne Arundel County candidates running in the 2022 Primary Election to provide responses to a short questionnaire. Their unedited responses follow. This Voters’ Guide includes only the candidates running in the primary election. For candidates who did not respond, their campaign website identified on their candidacy application is listed instead.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
Letter to Editor: The Dark Underbelly of American Christianity

On Easter of 1958 when as a little girl I proudly brought a bouquet of flowers down the aisle to place in a chicken wire cross at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, South Carolina I first experienced the love of Jesus Christ. Over the years, my faith has motivated work in nursing home and jail ministries, hospital chaplaincy and a campaign for state senate in which the social calling in Matthew 25 was my platform.
AIKEN, SC
Baltimore residents clean up after downpours brought flooding

Baltimore residents are cleaning up after Saturday night's storms brought flooding. Residents in the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue near Reisterstown Road said there aren't enough storm drains on the street, which leads to even worse flooding. Residents recorded video during Saturday night's heavy downpour. Some told 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD

