KCPS Students Tour Local Farms

The Democratic Club of Kent County will give away free cable locks for securing handguns, shotguns, and rifles at the Rock Hall 4th of July Festival. According to the Gifford Law Center, roughly 4.6 million minors live in homes with loaded, unlocked firearms. When looking at guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among children, and school shootings carried out by shooters under the age of 18, between 70% and 90% are from the home or the homes of relatives or friends. According to estimates, even modest increases in the number of American homes safely storing firearms could prevent almost a third of youth gun deaths due to suicide and unintentional firearm injury.
