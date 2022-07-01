ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Accountability Board Discusses Proposed Reforms to Teaching Profession

By Nene Narh-Mensah
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

A board charged with implementing a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar education reform plan in Maryland focused on efforts to create a diverse group of high-quality educators in the state during a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was the last session in the Accountability and Implementation Board’s Implementation Planning Series, and covered the second “pillar” of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the sweeping 2021 education reform bill.

Stanford University education professor emeritus Linda Darling-Hammond presented the board’s findings on how high-achieving education systems around the world achieved their success.

William “Brit” Kirwan, former chancellor of the University System of Maryland who headed the commission that drafted most of the Blueprint’s policies, said there were no good examples to follow from other states, so the commission started from scratch in developing policies.

Pillar 2 includes seven goals related to improving the quality of teaching in Maryland. Darling-Hammond said developing “career ladders” and “redesigning school systems” would likely be the hardest to achieve.

The career ladders will allow school systems to develop and reward teachers and promote high-achieving faculty members.

The United States has seen many efforts to create career ladders in its school systems come and go, according to the Stanford professor; the biggest challenge is making them sustainable. Maryland’s plan to incentivize teachers to get National Board Certification is “a good start,” she said.

The goal of “redesigning school systems” also presents a huge challenge.

Schools need to “finally shed the factory model,” Darling-Hammond said, but the systems the board examined are vastly different from many of those in the U.S.

One factor in the success of school systems abroad is that those countries treat teaching as a high-status profession, according to the board’s findings.

“They are thought of like architects and engineers, in terms of their sort of social standing,” Kirwan said.

Those nations accepted that it will take large amounts of funding in order to develop a high-quality teacher pool, Darling-Hammond s aid.

“These countries simply see it as an investment,” she said.

The desire to create a similar environment in Maryland influenced the recommendation of increasing licensing standards.

A third recommendation — to increase the amount of financial aid given to students pursuing teaching degrees and accreditation — is tied directly to the goal of recruiting a diverse pool of educators, she said.

“To diversify the teacher workforce the first thing you need to do is make it absolutely affordable, preferably free, to become a teacher,” Darling-Hammond said.

Countries with high educational achievement rates had many systems in place to develop a teacher’s skills, including pairing new teachers with mentors.

In Singapore, teachers are placed into professional collaboration teams where they work on publishing articles about their research when they aren’t teaching, according to Darling-Hammond.

Kirwan said it was hardest for the commission to reach a consensus on the Pillar 2 recommendations.

Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), also a member of the commission, said a subcommittee spent nearly a year examining how their findings could be applied to Maryland schools without upending them.

“We didn’t want to blow up our system,” Pinsky said.

Pinsky said the commission’s difficulty in finding consensus on reforms for teachers and teaching means it also is likely to be difficult to see the proposed reforms to fruition.

He said the board should expect pushback on some proposed changes and should consider feedback from teachers about the proposals, but should also give the reforms enough time to be effective before considering changes.

“Until there’s a hue and cry that crosses, geography, race, and everything else where everyone is saying the same thing ‘You need to tweak this or change this.’ I think you got to hold on to it,” Pinsky said. “But you don’t want to be too rigid.”

The post Accountability Board Discusses Proposed Reforms to Teaching Profession appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

Maryland state schools drop SAT scores from admissions, seek more diversity

Students eager to attend a state university in Maryland won’t have to submit SAT scores anymore, a move that officials are hoping will encourage more applicants from marginalized groups. The Board of Regents voted 11-2 to remove standardized test score requirements from the University System of Maryland’s admissions policy...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MSDE Awards More Than $169 Million to Local Education Agencies as Part of Maryland Leads Grant Program

BALTIMORE, MD (June 28, 2022) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the award of Maryland Leads grants funds to Local Education Agencies (LEAs), a bold, foundational initiative to reimagine the State’s education system and realize the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. In total, MSDE is disbursing more than $169 […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
WRAL

FARAH STOCKMAN: The Democrat who's flipping the campaign script

ROCK HALL, Md. — When Dave Harden decided to run for Congress as a Democrat on Maryland’s conservative Eastern Shore, a friend gave him a piece of free advice. “Democrats lose on three things: abortion, guns and regulations,” the friend said. “If you keep one, you have to give up the other two.”
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reform#Stanford University#Accreditation#Blueprint#Pillar 2
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
fox5dc.com

DC gun owners sue the District over concealed carry policy for public transit

WASHINGTON - Four D.C. men have filed a lawsuit against the District challenging a ban on carrying concealed firearms on public transit. The lawsuit claims that the ban violates the men's Second Amendment rights. Right now, the District restricts people with concealed carry permits from carrying those weapons in "sensitive...
LAW
Daily Voice

Fast-Growing Grocery Outlet Opens Maryland Outpost

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
1K+
Followers
658
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy