ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Shortages, fire dangers snuff out July 4th fireworks displays

By Alex Caprariello, Devan Markham
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35deaA_0gRwArcT00

( NewsNation ) — Fourth of July fireworks are an annual tradition — but also a yearly concern, especially for states in the West facing drought conditions, which are prime for sparking wildfires . For the rest of America, inflation and the continued supply chain crisis may keep some cities dark this holiday weekend.

Given the historic heat wave and record drought across much of the U.S., fireworks could pose the biggest threat yet.

“The reality is, there is no safe way to discharge consumer fireworks,” St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

Farmers face dry conditions, inflation amid global food crisis

Fireworks can easily set fires to their surroundings. In Los Angeles, illegal fireworks cause over $105 million in property damage every year.

But even official firework displays across America can’t get their hands on the goods.

The American Pyrotechnics Association said fireworks cost 35% more this year, with prices jacked up from the burden of overseas shipping.

“The demand is so high that it’s almost like a perfect storm,” Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said, adding that not having enough crew to work the shows or rental trucks to transport materials have added to the crunch.

Overseas shipping, transportation in the U.S., rising insurance costs and labor shortages have led to canceled displays, along with demand for firework shows at concerts, sports stadiums and the Fourth of July holiday that largely were absent during the first two years of the pandemic, Heckman said.

China produces most of the professional-grade fireworks that shoot up into the air and produce colorful, dazzling bursts in various shapes. The shortage doesn’t lie in manufacturing, Heckman said, but in congestion at U.S. ports.

Heckman said some companies recently chartered about a dozen vessels, each carrying 200-250 containers of consumer-grade fireworks that are considered hazardous material, and shipped them to ports in Alabama and Louisiana to free up space at ports on the West Coast.

And there just aren’t enough truck drivers with hazmat licenses to bring them across the country, so cities like Phoenix, Arizona, are skipping out altogether.

Nearly 48M Americans to travel July 4th weekend as flight chaos continues

And Flagstaff, Arizona, is settling for a laser-light show instead of explosives due to the threat of wildfire.

Three large wildfires skirted the mountainous city this spring alone, prompting hundreds of people to evacuate, closing down a major highway and destroying some homes.

“The decision was made early because we wanted people to be able to make plans with their families,” said Flagstaff city spokesperson Sarah Langley.

Many local jurisdictions have banned the use of fireworks amid a punishing drought, even with an early start of the annual rainy season that already has led to flooding in the U.S. Southwest. Fireworks always are prohibited in national forests.

A popular northern San Joaquin Valley fireworks show that in pre-pandemic times brought tens of thousands of people to Lake Don Pedro, California, also was canceled because of drought concerns, including the lake’s projected low level.

“The safety of our guests and being good stewards of the land entrusted to us are our highest priorities,” the Don Pedro Recreation Agency said in a statement.

Lompoc on California’s central coast and Castle Rock in Colorado canceled their pyrotechnic displays over worries about wildfires. Still, an Independence Eve fireworks show with live music by the Colorado Symphony is planned July 3 at Denver’s Civic Center Park.

The Southgate Mall in Missoula, Montana, canceled its annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show without giving a reason.

Prices increase on ground beef, chicken, pork chops ahead of 4th of July weekend

Elsewhere in the U.S., some North Carolina towns canceled displays after a recent fireworks-related explosion killed a man on a small farm and a large cache of fireworks were destroyed in a related fire.

In Minneapolis, a fireworks display over the Mississippi won’t be held because of staff shortages and construction at a nearby park.

Fire officials in some cities worry that the cancellations of community displays could prompt some people to ramp up their use of consumer-grade fireworks.

“We are typically worried about exposure of sparks and fire to homes and dry brush,” said Phoenix Fire spokesperson Capt. Evan Gammage. “We get so many calls around this time of year.”

But there are cities that are refusing to quit the Independence Day tradition.

Despite undergoing the most destructive wildfire season in New Mexico’s modern history, both Albuquerque and Santa Fe will still host their shows under the fire department’s supervision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man molests child during truth or dare game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare. Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday. According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Impaired driver crashes with 3-year-old daughter in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville father could be facing jail time after police say he crashed his car while driving impaired with his child. Police state the arrest was made shortly after midnight Sunday morning. According to Evansville police, officers stopped to help after spotting two cars that had crashed in the area of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Parade

The Best Places to See Fourth of July Fireworks in Every State in 2022

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as hot dogs, parades, and apple pie. Fireworks on July 4th are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
Axios

Fireworks are out, drone shows are in this Fourth of July

Colorfully lit drones will be flying in patriotic formations over cities and towns across the U.S. this July 4th as a newfangled alternative to fireworks — particularly in the bone-dry West, where sparks can cause catastrophic wildfires. Why it matters: Finally, there's an appealing alternative to traditional pyrotechnics, which...
ELECTRONICS
Salon

This 4th of July, let’s extinguish fireworks for good

Something happened early in the pandemic. Frustrated by a deadly virus that kept many trapped inside, isolated and increasingly desperate for everything from socialization to supplies, people started setting off fireworks. In larger cities such as New York, which in 2020 received 80 times as many fireworks complaints as in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Hazardous Material#Fireworks Show
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
China
WEHT/WTVW

Driver in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy