WWDC, iPhone's anniversary, and USB-C is taking over - Apple's June 2022 in review

Power 3 devices simultaneously when you have the Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 wireless charging stand. It accommodates all smartphones with wireless compatibility, all Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro. On average, it powers 3 devices from 0–100% in around 150 minutes. Moreover, this wireless charging stand helps to keep your nightstand or workspace clutter-free. Best of all, this gadget supports vertical orientation, enabling you to view notifications, watch videos, and more without having to adjust the screen. Meanwhile, to improve stability, the front pad features an 82% larger design than puck chargers. Another standout feature of the Twelve South HiRise 3 is that you can use the wireless base charger to power a second phone instead of earbuds. This is perfect for non-MagSafe iPhones or non-Apple devices, too. Finally, it’s available in matte black or matte white to match any room decor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO