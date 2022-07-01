ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

WWDC, iPhone's anniversary, and USB-C is taking over - Apple's June 2022 in review

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2022 was packed with Apple news, and for once it was Apple choosing to make all the headlines with the new M2 MacBook Air, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, new software, and new OS updates teased at WWDC. So many pundits insisted that Apple would release new Macs...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Apple is still mad at Samsung for having the audacity to also make rectangular smartphones

The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 charging stand powers iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods

Power 3 devices simultaneously when you have the Twelve South HiRise 3 iPhone 13 wireless charging stand. It accommodates all smartphones with wireless compatibility, all Apple Watch models, and AirPods Pro. On average, it powers 3 devices from 0–100% in around 150 minutes. Moreover, this wireless charging stand helps to keep your nightstand or workspace clutter-free. Best of all, this gadget supports vertical orientation, enabling you to view notifications, watch videos, and more without having to adjust the screen. Meanwhile, to improve stability, the front pad features an 82% larger design than puck chargers. Another standout feature of the Twelve South HiRise 3 is that you can use the wireless base charger to power a second phone instead of earbuds. This is perfect for non-MagSafe iPhones or non-Apple devices, too. Finally, it’s available in matte black or matte white to match any room decor.
ELECTRONICS
State
Maryland State
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone Trade-In: The Best Places to Sell an Old iPhone Before Buying a New One

If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
CELL PHONES
Person
Tony Fadell
CBS News

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. But there's no need to wait until mid-July to shop -- Amazon has...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

The best 4th of July laptop sales: 21 picks from Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo and more!

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 14 orders by 10%; controversy surrounds top Apple analyst?

Apple is expecting strong demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. After all, the iPhone 13 Pro line was the world's top-selling smartphones during the first quarter of this year. But a report from Digitimes (via 9to5Mac) states that even with the forecast strong demand for the 2022 iteration of the device, Apple is being forced to cut orders by 10% for the iPhone 14 line.
CELL PHONES
#Apple Macbook#Apple News#Iphone Support#Android#Apple S Ipod#The Wall Street Journal
Apple Insider

How gaming on the Mac is getting better with macOS Ventura

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Gamers come in all varieties from those that want simple, casual games to large AAA MMO titles.Mac users have often been second-class citizens when it comes to gaming as many of the best titles simply aren't available on the platform.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

M2 MacBook Air release date reportedly set for July 15th, preorders next week

Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Air at WWDC 2022 a few weeks ago, revealing almost everything about the redesigned laptop. Apple demoed the new design and the notched display, and went through all the specs, including a brand new M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). We also learned prices for the new M2 MacBook Air, but Apple did not reveal the detail many buyers wanted: The release date.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the most expensive iPhones ever

The iPhone 13 kept in place the pricing structure of its predecessor, even though the world was dealing with rising prices for most goods and services. But Apple will react to the growing inflation this year with a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s what a couple of rumors claimed earlier this year. And now there’s a new report out indicating that price hikes are inevitable for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple must face UK complaint that its App Store commission is unfair

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple will face a full trial in the U.K. over claims that it violated competition regulations by overcharging people on theApp Store through its commission rate.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is still on sale for $1,799 ($200 off), M1 13-inch drops to $1,049

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The $1,799 14-inch MacBook Pro promotion at leading Apple resellers is still one of thebest 4th of July deals available this holiday weekend. Best Buy has also dropped the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1,049.99 while supplies last.
COMPUTERS

